BGI Video: Mike Brey, Dane Goodwin & John Mooney, Post-NC State
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, guard Dane Goodwin and forward John Mooney all addressed the media following the Irish's 77-73 loss to NC State.
Check out what each had to say below.
MIKE BREY
DANE GOODWIN & JOHN MOONEY
