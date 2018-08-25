BGI Video: Kyle Hamilton Breaks Down Season-Opening Performance
Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton opened his senior season at Atlanta Marist School Friday night, and BGI was on the scene.
In the video below, Hamilton discusses his performance in the 40-20 win over Atlanta Lovett, which included an interception, a 62-yard touchdown reception plus several additional tackles and receptions.
See what Hamilton had to say about the game in the video below.
