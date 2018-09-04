BGI Video: Kelly Talks Freshman, Armstrong's First Start And More
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Tuesday.
In the video below, Kelly talks about the plan to use freshmen in games going forward, his thoughts on the first start for sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong and more .
