Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame hockey coach Jeff Jackson and senior defenseman Jordan Gross met with the media today to discuss the team making it to the Frozen Four and preview the Irish's fifth matchup of the season against Michigan.
Hear what the two had to say in the videos below.
JEFF JACKSON
JORDAN GROSS
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.