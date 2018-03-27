Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated is on the road in Georgia this week and spent Tuesday morning at Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan to meet with Notre Dame tight end signee Tommy Tremble.
In the video below, Tremble discusses his road to recovery after an ankle injury sidelined him in 2017, re-visits his decision to commit to Notre Dame and discusses his offseason training and more.
