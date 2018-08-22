BGI Video: Irish S Commit Kyle Hamilton Talks Offseason, Senior Year Etc...
BGI is on the road this week and spent Wednesday afternoon at Atlanta Marist School meeting with Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton.
In the first part of our video interview, Hamilton discusses his impressive offseason, his season-opening game Friday against fellow Irish commit KJ Wallace and more.
