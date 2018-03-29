Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated is on the road in Georgia this week and stopped by Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity on Wednesday to meet with Notre Dame running back target Steele Chambers.
In the video below, Chambers discusses the excitement of winning a state championship in 2017 and how his team will go about defending that title during his senior season.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.