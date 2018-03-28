Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated is in on the road in Georgia this week and Wednesday visited Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity to meet with Notre Dame running back target Steele Chambers.
In the video below, Chambers outlines the schools standing out to him, discusses his relationship with the Notre Dame coaching staff and reflects on his trip to South Bend earlier this month.
