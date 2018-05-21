BGI Video: Irish RB Target Kyren Williams At RCS Chicago
Blue & Gold Illustrated was on hand at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Chicago Sunday to watch and talk with the Notre Dame prospects in attendance at the event.
The video below features highlights of top Notre Dame running back target Kyren Williams.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.