BGI Video: Irish RB Commit Kyren Williams Talks Notre Dame
BGI was in St. Louis Friday night to watch Notre Dame running back commit Kyren Williams in action.
In the video below, Williams discusses life as a Notre Dame commit, his relationships with the Irish coaches and more.
