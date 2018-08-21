BGI Video: Irish Punter Commit Jay Bramblett Discusses Senior Season & More
BGI is on the road this week visiting several Notre Dame commits throughout the Southeast.
Tuesday, BGI visited Notre Dame punter commit Jay Bramblett at Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest.
In part one of our video interview with Bramblett, the Irish pledge discusses his offseason training process, playing quarterback during his senior season, what goes into the perfect punt and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.