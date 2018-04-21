Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-21 16:23:48 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Irish Players, Post-Spring Game

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Several of Notre Dame's players addressed the media following the team's spring game performance.

Hear what each had to say about the day and more below.

ALEX BARS

CHASE CLAYPOOL

AVERY DAVIS

JORDAN GENMARK HEATH

JONATHAN JONES

ALIZE MACK

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA

BRANDON WIMBUSH

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,

@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}