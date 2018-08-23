BGI Video: Irish Players Post-Practice, Aug. 23
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Several Irish players met with the media following Notre Dame's practice on Thursday evening as the program continues its preparation for the season opener against Michigan.
Hear what what running back Jafar Armstrong, defensive lineman Jonathan Bonner, defensive back Shaun Crawford, wide receiver Chris Finke and tight end Alize Mack had to say about a multitude of topics.
JAFAR ARMSTRONG
JONATHAN BONNER
SHAUN CRAWFORD
CHRIS FINKE
ALIZE MACK
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.