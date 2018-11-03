BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Post-Northwestern
Notre Dame players met with the media following the win over Northwestern.
See what they had to say in the videos below.
CB JULIAN LOVE
WR CHASE CLAYPOOL
LB TE'VON CONEY
QB IAN BOOK
----
