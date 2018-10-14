BGI Video: Irish Players, Oct. 14
Following Notre Dame men's basketball's open practice on Sunday, several Irish players addressed the media to discuss the day and more.
Hear from the likes of TJ Gibbs, John Mooney, DJ Harvey, Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody, Nate Laszewski and Chris Doherty below.
FRESHMAN GUARD ROBBY CARMODY
FRESHMAN FORWARD CHRIS DOHERTY
JUNIOR GUARD TJ GIBBS
SOPHOMORE WING DJ HARVEY
FRESHMAN GUARD PRENTISS HUBB
FRESHMAN FORWARD NATE LASZEWSKI
JUNIOR FOWARD JOHN MOONEY
