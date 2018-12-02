BGI Video: Irish Players Discuss Playoff Selection
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Four Notre Dame players met with the media Sunday following the announcement of the College Football Playoff field.
Watch the videos below to see what they had to say.
OL SAM MUSTIPHER AND QB IAN BOOK
LB DRUE TRANQUILL AND CB JULIAN LOVE
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.