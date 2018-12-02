Ticker
BGI Video: Irish Players Discuss Playoff Selection

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Four Notre Dame players met with the media Sunday following the announcement of the College Football Playoff field.

Watch the videos below to see what they had to say.

OL SAM MUSTIPHER AND QB IAN BOOK 

LB DRUE TRANQUILL AND CB JULIAN LOVE 

{{ article.author_name }}