Several Notre Dame players addressed the media following the team's practice on Saturday.
In the videos below, hear from left tackle Liam Eichenberg, safety Alohi Gilman, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, tight end Brock Wright and kicker Justin Yoon.
LIAM EICHENBERG
ALOHI GILMAN
KURT HINISH
JERRY TILLERY
BROCK WRIGHT
JUSTIN YOON
