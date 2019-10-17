News More News
BGI VIDEO: Irish Men's Basketball Highlights, Coach And Player Interviews

The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team hosted a media day, along with an open practice.

Members of the team who Blue and Gold Illustrated spoke to were Head Coach Mike Brey, guard Rex Pflueger, forward John Mooney, guard TJ GIBBS, guard Prentiss Hubb and forward Juwan Durham.


PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

MIKE BREY


REX PFLUEGER


JOHN MOONEY


TJ GIBBS


PRENTISS HUBB


JUWAN DURHAM

