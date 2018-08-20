BGI Video: Irish DT Commit Jacob Lacey Talks Senior Season Goals & More
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
BGI is on the road this week, and spent Monday morning meeting with Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey.
In part two of our video interview with Lacey, the four-star talks about his offseason training, his season-opening victory and much more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.