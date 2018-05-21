BGI Video: Irish DT Commit Jacob Lacey At RCS Chicago
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated was on hand at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series stop in Chicago on Sunday to watch and talk with the Notre Dame prospects in attendance at the event.
Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren defensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Jacob Lacey participated in the event.
The video below features highlights of Lacey during drills and one-on-ones.
To hear what Lacey said before the camp about Notre Dame's 2019 defensive line class, his baseball season and more, CLICK HERE.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.