BGI Video: Irish Commit KJ Wallace Previews ND Official Visit & More
BGI is on the road this week visiting several Notre Dame commits in the Southeast.
On Thursday, BGI visited Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace at Atlanta Lovett School.
In the video below, Wallace talks to BGI about his upcoming official visit to Notre Dame, the relationships he's built with the Irish coaching staff and more.
