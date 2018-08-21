BGI Video: Irish Commit Jay Bramblett Joins Fight Against Childhood Cancer
BGI is on the road this week visiting several Notre Dame commits throughout the Southeast.
Tuesday, BGI visited Notre Dame punter commit Jay Bramblettat Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest.
In part two of our video interview with Bramblett, the Irish commit discusses the relationships he's built at Notre Dame and talks about the charity he's working with to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer.
