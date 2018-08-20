BGI Video: Irish Commit Jacob Lacey Talks Notre Dame Relationships & More
BGI is on the road this week, visiting Notre Dame commits throughout the Southeast.
The week began at Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, where Irish defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey discussed the relationships he's built at Notre Dame, re-visited the day he committed, and offered up a prediction for Notre Dame's season opener against Michigan.
Check out part one of the interview in the video below. Part two will be up tonight.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.