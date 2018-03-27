Blue & Gold Illustrated is in on the road in Atlanta this week and Tuesday featured a stop at Forest Park (Ga.) High to sit down with four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe.

In the video below, Eboigbe, the No. 10 strongside defensive end in the class of 2019 and No. 111 overall player in the country, discusses his interest in Notre Dame, how the Irish made his top 10 list, his plans to cut his list again and more