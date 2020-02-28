BGI Video: Fighting Irish Defensive Backs At 2020 NFL Combine
Former Notre Dame defensive backs Troy Pride Jr., Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott spoke at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. They talk about playing with a chip on their shoulder, their journey to the Combine, playing at for the Fighting Irish and more.
Troy Pride Jr.
Alohi Gilman
Jalen Elliott
