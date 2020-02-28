News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 09:25:57 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Fighting Irish Defensive Backs At 2020 NFL Combine

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock

Former Notre Dame defensive backs Troy Pride Jr., Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott spoke at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. They talk about playing with a chip on their shoulder, their journey to the Combine, playing at for the Fighting Irish and more.

Troy Pride Jr.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Alohi Gilman


Jalen Elliott


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}