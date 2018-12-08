BGI Video: Echoes Player Interviews
Following Notre Dame's Echoes Awards ceremony Friday night, several award winners spoke to the media.
Watch the videos below to see what they had to say.
LB OVIE OGHOUFO
RB DEXTER WILLIAMS
S ALOHI GILMAN
QB IAN BOOK
LB TE'VON CONEY
