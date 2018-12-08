Ticker
BGI Video: Echoes Player Interviews

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

Following Notre Dame's Echoes Awards ceremony Friday night, several award winners spoke to the media.

Watch the videos below to see what they had to say.

LB OVIE OGHOUFO 

RB DEXTER WILLIAMS 

S ALOHI GILMAN 

QB IAN BOOK 

LB TE'VON CONEY 

