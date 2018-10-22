BGI Video: DT Jacob Lacy Talks Notre Dame Relationships
BGI was in Bowling Green, Ky., Friday night to see Notre Dame DT commit Jacob Lacey in action.
In the video below, Lacey offers his thoughts on the Irish's undefeated season, his relationship with defensive line coach Mike Elston and more.
