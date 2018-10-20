BGI Video: DT Commit Jacob Lacey Talks District Championship
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
On Friday, Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey and the Spartans of Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren captured the Kentucky Class 5A District 2 title with a 38-12 win over rival Bowling Green (Ky.) High.
BGI was live on the scene, and spoke with Lacey following the game.
See what he had to say in the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.