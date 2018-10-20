Ticker
BGI Video: DT Commit Jacob Lacey Talks District Championship

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

On Friday, Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey and the Spartans of Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren captured the Kentucky Class 5A District 2 title with a 38-12 win over rival Bowling Green (Ky.) High.

BGI was live on the scene, and spoke with Lacey following the game.

See what he had to say in the video below.

