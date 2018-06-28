Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 20:25:49 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Drew Pyne Highlights At The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge

Ysonaampi3axhhcar6gk
David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Class of 2020 Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne was in action at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, and BGI was on the scene.

In the video below, you can see highlight of Pyne in action at the event, including seven-on-seven tournament play, one-on-one drills and the QB challenge.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}