BGI Video: Drew Pyne Highlights At The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge
Class of 2020 Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne was in action at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, and BGI was on the scene.
In the video below, you can see highlight of Pyne in action at the event, including seven-on-seven tournament play, one-on-one drills and the QB challenge.
