BGI Video: DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Week

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame defensive end signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah is competing at the All-American Bowl this week.

Following the first practice session for the West team, Osafo-Mensah caught up with BGI to preview the upcoming week, talk Notre Dame and more.

