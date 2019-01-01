BGI Video: DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Week
Notre Dame defensive end signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah is competing at the All-American Bowl this week.
Following the first practice session for the West team, Osafo-Mensah caught up with BGI to preview the upcoming week, talk Notre Dame and more.
