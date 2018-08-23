BGI Video: Commit Kyle Hamilton Talks Upcoming Notre Dame Visit & More
BGI is on the road this week and spent Wednesday afternoon at Atlanta Marist School meeting with Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton.
In part two of our interview with Hamilton, the four-star talks about his upcoming official visit to Notre Dame for the Michigan game, the relationships he's built with his fellow commits and more.
