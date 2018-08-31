BGI Video: College GameDay Cast Talks Notre Dame vs. Michigan
Three members of College GameDay met with the media Friday afternoon to discuss Saturday's show in South Bend, the rivalry between Notre Dame and Michigan and more.
Below you can hear from Lee Corso, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard.
LEE CORSO
RECE DAVIS
DESMOND HOWARD
