News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 16:06:05 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Chris Tyree Under Armour All-America Practice Highlights

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Watch highlights of Notre Dame class of 2020 running back signee Chris Tyree during the week of practices for the Under Armour All-America Game via Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}