Blue & Gold Illustrated is on the road in Atlanta this week and spent Monday afternoon at Atlanta Lovett meeting with Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace.
In the video below, Wallace talks about his relationship wit the Irish coaching staff, his plans for a return visit to South Bend and who he's recruiting to join him the class of 2019.
