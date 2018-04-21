Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame hosted the 89th annual Blue-Gold Game Saturday afternoon with the Blue team winning 47-44 over their Gold counterparts.
Irish head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media following the conclusion of the contest. Hear what Kelly had to say about the game and how his team performed.
