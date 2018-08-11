BGI Video: Brian Kelly Talks Rovers,Quarterbacks And More
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday following Notre Dame's open practice.
In the video below, Kelly discusses the rover position, the progress of quarterback Brandon Wimbush and more.
