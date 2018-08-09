BGI Video: Brian Kelly Talks Return From Culver, Camp Standouts & More
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media Thursday following an open practice session.
To hear Kelly talk about the team's focus following their return from Culver, early camp standouts and more, watch the video below.
