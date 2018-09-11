BGI Video: Brian Kelly Talks Preparation Ahead Of Matchup With Vanderbilt
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Tuesday to preview this weekend's matchup with Vanderbilt.
In the video below, Kelly discusses Vanderbilt's defense, gives his thoughts on the play of the Irish receivers and talks about the importance of preparation during this week of practice.
