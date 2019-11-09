BlueAndGold

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame's 38-7 Win Over Duke
Hear from Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly following a 38-7 victory against Duke on Saturday night. He discusses the play of quarterback Ian Book, gives a quick update on defensive end Julian Okwara and more.
RELATED: Rapid Review of Notre Dame's victory by Lou Somogyi
