BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Talks Iowa State, New Offensive Leadership
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media today and touched on what makes Iowa State so strong on both sides of the ball, how the offense will (and won't) change under new leadership and how freshman safety Kyle Hamilton handled the hype surrounding his inaugural season.
