BGI Video: Brian Kelly Previews Matchup With Syracuse
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Tuesday to discuss Notre Dame's upcoming matchup with Syracuse.
See what he had to say in the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.