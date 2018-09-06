BGI Video: Brian Kelly, Post-Practice Sept. 6
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media following Notre Dame's Thursday practice.
Hear what Kelly had to say about the Irish offensive tackles, health updates and more.
