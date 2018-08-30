BGI Video: Brian Kelly, Post-Practice Aug. 30
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following Notre Dame's practice on Thursday evening as the team prepares to host Michigan on Saturday.
Hear what Kelly had to say about Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush, the safety position and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.