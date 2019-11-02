News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 19:07:30 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly On Thrilling Win Against Virginia Tech

BlueAndGold
Staff

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following a 21-20 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. Watch the full video interview below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}