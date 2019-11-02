BlueAndGold

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly On Thrilling Win Against Virginia Tech
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following a 21-20 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies. Watch the full video interview below.
