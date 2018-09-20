BGI Video: Brian Kelly On Irish Quarterbacks & More
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday following Notre Dame's practice.
Listen below to see what Kelly had to say about the Irish quarterback situation heading into the team's first road game of the year.
