BGI Video: Brian Kelly, Nov. 15

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday following his team's practice as they prepare for a top 25 matchup against Syracuse in Yankee Stadium.

Kelly discussed what he's seen from quarterback Ian Book so far this week, the Orange and more.

