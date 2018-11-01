Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 17:53:28 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: Brian Kelly, Nov. 1

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Get 50% off a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com - offer valid today only!

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday evening following practice as the Irish prepare for a road contest against Northwestern on Saturday.

Check out what Kelly said about the Wildcats, injury updates and more.

D8nfto4fbsqmmg6u4lwu

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}