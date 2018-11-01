BGI Video: Brian Kelly, Nov. 1
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Thursday evening following practice as the Irish prepare for a road contest against Northwestern on Saturday.
Check out what Kelly said about the Wildcats, injury updates and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.