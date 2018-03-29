Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media this morning following the team’s Thursday practice.
Hear what Kelly had to say about areas where he has seen progress in so far this spring, areas he feels need more development and some younger players standing out so far.

