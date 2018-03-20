Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, cornerback Julian Love and right guard Alex Bars addressed the media this morning following the team's spring practice.
Hear what each had to say in the videos below.
BRIAN KELLY
JULIAN LOVE
ALEX BARS
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.