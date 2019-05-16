News More News
BGI Video: Brey & McGraw Discuss New Facility

Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey and women's basketball head coach Muffet McGraw met with the media Thursday to discuss the new basketball facility at Notre Dame.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

MIKE BREY 

MUFFET MCGRAW 

